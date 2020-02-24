Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: What Time Is Kobe and Gianna's Public Memorial?

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, will be honored on Monday, Feb. 24 with a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans who are unable to attend can watch the memorial via CBS News. The coverage will be live from Los Angeles and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. The memorial will also be live streamed on Yahoo! Sports and will air live on ESPN, the ESPN App and ESPN Radio at 1 p.m. ET.

A select number of fans were able to purchase tickets to the event by registering online for an access code. If they received the code, they were eligible to attempt to purchase tickets, which sold for $224. The price point was reportedly in honor of the father and daughter's jersey numbers, 2 and 24. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The memorial's date is significant for the Bryant family as it combines Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey number, 24, Gianna's jersey number, 2, and 20, the number of years Bryant was a Laker, the majority of which were spent playing at the Staples Center. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, added on Instagram that 20 is also the number of years that she and her husband were together.

ESPN reports that over 20,000 people are set to attend, including Bryant's family, friends and past teammates, as well as many members of the NBA community. A large group from the Los Angeles Lakers, including management, coaches and players, are expected to arrive together. Bryant played for the Lakers for all 20 seasons of his NBA career and won five NBA championships with the team. It's unclear whether Vanessa Bryant and the couple's three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, will attend.

Fans who were unable to secure a ticket have been asked not to gather at the Staples Center unless they have a ticket to the event as it will not be broadcast on screens outside the arena.

Fans in purple and gold who have tickets are slowly starting to line up outside Staples Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VwiLEmpuY4 — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) February 24, 2020

Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez , Getty