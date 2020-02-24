Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Lose It After Michael Jordan Helps Vanessa Bryant Off the Stage Following Heartbreaking Tribute

Viewers watching the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant celebration of life were left in tears following the poignant moment Michael Jordan took Vanessa Bryant's hand and helped her off the stage following her speech. After Vanessa concluded her address to the audience and those watching from home with a heartbreaking eulogy to her late husband and daughter, cameras caught the moment Jordan took her hand in a moving show of support.

Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant after down the stage after her eulogy for Kobe and Gianna Bryant pic.twitter.com/clXQECgQ5s — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 24, 2020

Jordan is among a number of NBA players in attendance for Monday's service. During his two-decade-long career, Bryant became one of just a handful of players to be compared to Jordan as having the potential to be the greatest of all time. In a statement shortly after the fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Jordan had even praised Bryant as "a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force."

