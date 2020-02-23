For the second time within the week, a NASCAR race has been rescheduled due to the weather. On Saturday, NASCAR's Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was postponed until Sunday because of the rainy forecast. As the official NASCAR on NBC Twitter account pointed out, after the rain cleared up at the speedway, a rainbow appeared, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

"This needs to be documented, full on, all the way," NASCAR's Twitter account wrote, captioning a short clip of the rainbow making an appearance at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "OH MY GOD, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!"

Fans didn't waste any time in responding to their question, with many offering a wide variety of responses to the beautiful, natural phenomenon.

"Double winnings this year?" one fan responded.

"Glory of God will shine upon the track and it will be a safe race," another fan wrote.

"It means I’m tired of rain and wanna see a race," yet another fan, who clearly isn't a fan of these weather delays, wrote.

"Reminder that [Ryan Newman] is still with us," one fan wrote, reminding everyone that Ryan Newman is doing well following his crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Fans initially feared the worst for Newman following the terrifying crash, which saw his car overturn several times moments before it could cross the finish line. Following the incident, Newman was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. But, only a couple of days later, the race car driver was released from the hospital. His estranged wife, Krissie Newman posted a video of Newman leaving the hospital with the pair's two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn, by his side. She captioned the video with a sweet, "best sight ever!!!"

The owner of Roush Fenway, John Henry, later released a statement regarding Newman's condition on Thursday.

"All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress, and his release from the hospital," Henry's statement read. "Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon."

Newman will be replaced by Ross Chastain for the Pennzoil 400, which will conclude on Sunday along with the rest of NASCAR's Xfinity Series race.

Like the Xfinity Series race, the Daytona 500 was delayed because of the weather. The Florida-based race, which was originally scheduled to be on Feb. 16, took place on the next day, President's Day.