Ryan Newman Will Be Replaced by Ross Chastain for Pennzoil 400

Following Ryan Newman's wreck in the Daytona 500 on Monday, there have been multiple questions asked by the fans. The majority wanted to know about his ongoing recovery from injuries sustained. Others wanted to know who would be replacing him for future races. The answer has now been provided by Roush Fenway.

According to the racing team, driver Ross Chastain will serve as Newman's replacement during the upcoming Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube. This event takes place on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Chastain will slip behind the driver's seat of the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said in a statement. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

Chastain has made 72 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished in 10th place in the 2019 Daytona 500. He participated in the 2020 Daytona 500 and was among the top competitors, but his race ended early after a late wreck. Now Chastain will be looking to replace Newman and deliver some victories for Rough Fenway on very short notice.

"The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family," Newmark continued. "That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice."

There were several fans calling for various replacements in wake of the Daytona 500 crash. Some wanted to see Greg Biffle take the reins while others opted for Mark Martin. One fan called for David Ragan to replace Newman. He seemed like a solid fit at the time considering that he had just participated in the Daytona 500.

However, Ragan quickly shut down this proposal due to being retired from full-time racing. As he explained on Twitter, the 34-year-old driver had big plans with his family that included stopping by a local flea market on Saturday. These plans meant that he would not be driving the No. 6 Ford in Las Vegas.

Ragan is out, but Chastain is the man that Roush Fenway will be trusting during the Pennzoil 400. The hope is that he can deliver a victory down in Sin City.

