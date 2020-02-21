NASCAR Fans Have Spirited Response to Ryan Blaney's Statement Following Ryan Newman's Hospital Release

Ryan Blaney is very happy to see Ryan Newman back on his feet. Blaney's car nudged Newman's during he final lap of the Daytona 500 which led to him being in a serious crash. On Thursday night, Blaney went to Twitter to release a statement on the situation.

"I don't think you will ever see someone as tough as Ryan Newman, to see him walk out of that hospital with his girls brought a tear to my eye," Blaney, 26, began. "I was lucky enough to speak with him last night briefly about what happened Monday, it was just good to hear his voice to be honest. His Ryan Newman humor was at large and brought a smile to my face. The recovery he has made the past few days have been remarkable. I look forward to seeing him soon to talk about it more."

Here's a look at what NASCAR fans had to say about Blaney's statement.