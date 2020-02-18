Ryan Newman: Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Message for Daytona 500 Driver Following Scary Crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a scary car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and President Donald Trump was one of the many people who sent well wishes and prayers to the NASCAR veteran. Trump was the grand marshal of the Daytona 500 and he was there on Sunday. The race was postponed due to rain and resumed on Monday afternoon.

"It really is the great American race and I look at this as almost a patriotism kind of thing," Trump said when asked why he decided to attend the Daytona 500. "It's incredible. The people are incredible. We love the area. We love this state and it's very exciting."

Trump was also asked about what he enjoys about NASCAR.

"They do all the safety things and everything," Trump said when talking about the drivers. "It takes great courage. It's the speed. It's really the technology. You look at what's happened just over the last 10 years with the cars. I love to see it. I love to watch it."

Here's a look at fans reacting to Trump's tweet about Newman.