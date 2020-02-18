Ryan Newman Crash Sparks Strong Response From Clint Bowyer: 'This S— Is Real'

Clint Bowyer had a heartfelt and candid reaction after fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a scary accident during the overtime portion of the Daytona 500 Monday night, in which his car flipped and caught on fire during the first lap of the extra time. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, Bowyer made sure to send his prayers to Newman, all while reminding fans of the sport just how "real" things get out on the track.

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. 🙏 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

Since Newman was rushed to the hospital during the race, NASCAR has issued a statement as to his condition.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement reads. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Roush Yates, the organization for which Newman competes, has asked that other than official statements, fans and media outlets stay away from speculating as to his condition.

"We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman's condition until an official statement has been issued by @NASCAR, @FordPerformance, or @RoushFenway racing. Thank you," the organization's tweet Monday reads.

Denny Hamlin, the eventual winner of the Daytona 500, also spoke on the accident, apologizing for celebrating the win with his team following the crash.

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

