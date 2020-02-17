Tony Fernandez, Blue Jays Legend, Dead at 57

Tony Fernandez, who was a longtime member of the Toronto Blue Jays, died this past weekend after suffering a stroke while battling kidney issues, the team announced. He was 57 years old. Fernandez was a member of the 1993 Blue Jays team that won the World Series and he was named an all-star five times.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez today, one of our club's most celebrated and respected players," the Blue Jays said in a statement issued on Sunday. "Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time."

Fernandez was a member of the Blue Jays organization parts of 12 seasons in his 17-year career. Along with being named to the All-Star game five times and helping the Blue Jays winning the World Series, he won four consecutive gold gloves from 1986-1989.

"Tony Fernandez was one of the finest people I've ever met in baseball," Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez said who managed him at one point in his career . "He was a terrific person, first and foremost, a great father, a great husband and a great teammate, a hell of a player. I'll always remember how much joy he had when he played the game. He loved to play the game."

"He didn't do things by the book," Martinez added. "He made up things and I think that's what kids liked about him. Kids could go out on the field and say, 'This is what Tony Fernandez would do,' and throw an off-balance throw or make a backhanded catch."

Fernandez finished his career as the Blue Jays' leader in games played (1,450), hits (1,583) and triples (72). He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers. His best season was in 1986 when he recorded a .310 batting average with 213 hits, 10 home runs and 65 RBIs. For his career, Fernandez recorded a .288 batting average with 2,276 hits, 94 homers and 844 runs driven in.