J.J. Watt Jokes About Wedding Hangover As Wife Kealia Ohai 'Casually' Blows Him Away With Workout

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai surprised their fans on Saturday by getting married in the Bahamas. The photos show that this was quite a festive affair with a large group of friends and family gathered in the tropical location. Watt's recent post on social media also shows that the party took a toll on him.

casually crushing 300-yard shuttles... (meanwhile I was sweating straight Guinness the entire workout 😂) pic.twitter.com/zacrwbPSbU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2020

Watt posted a video on Monday that showed Ohai casually running shuttle sprints on an indoor field. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year showed that the soccer star was having no issues at all with the workout.

Watt, on the other hand, was struggling due to enjoying some adult beverages. He revealed that he had too much Guinness during the festivities, which made the workouts and sprints just a bit harder.

Watt's brother, TJ, provided evidence of the Guinness on Saturday morning when he posted photos on his Instagram Stories. Several large cans were resting in a metal bucket, and many more could be seen in the background. The wedding party was preparing to kick off the festivities in style, and now Watt is paying the price.

While many of the fans on social media were simply astounded that the two professional athletes were working out on their honeymoon, one was thinking about the nutritional facts of Guinness. They felt that Watt and Ohai should feel no guilt after celebrating their nuptials.

"Guinness has a ton of vitamin D and is therefore a healthy drink. Thank you for coming to my TED talk," one fan commented on Twitter. Others chimed in by requesting that Watt take part in the Guinness Challenge. This 4.97-mile race features designated stops along the route in which runners have to drink a four-ounce cup of Guinness beer.

Watt and Ohai frequently worked out in the Bahamas during the days leading up to their wedding. They incorporated dumbbells and more portable equipment into their workouts. They also did sprint workouts with Watt's brothers, Derek and TJ.

Throughout these workouts, Watt, his brothers, and Ohai were not struggling from the effects of too much drinking. They were prepared for the grueling work that would help them remain in shape during the offseason. Days after the wedding, however, Watt was apparently struggling after celebrating his wedding day.

(Photo Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)