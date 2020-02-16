J.J. Watt Marries Kealia Ohai in Bahamas Ceremony

J.J. Watt is officially a married man! The Houston Texans defensive end has married Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai in a ceremony somewhere in the Bahamas. The pair and friends shared photos and video of the festivities on Saturday night and Sunday morning, and Watt confirmed the nuptials with an Instagram gallery. In the post he called it the "best day" of his life.

View this post on Instagram Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙 A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Feb 16, 2020 at 5:22am PST

As of this writing, Watt's photo has already been liked more than 42,000 times in the 17 minutes it has been live on Instagram.

Saturday morning, TMZ reported that Watt and Ohai would be getting married in the Bahamas. The news had not been confirmed as of Saturday morning, but this lack of information was short-lived. The ceremony has been revealed, and now the happy couple has said their vows and exchanged rings.

Per TMZ, the wedding took place at a fancy hotel in the Bahamas. The ceremony itself was held in a massive tent that had been erected on the property, complete with chandeliers.

Watt and Ohai had been spotted in the tropical vacation destination, along with Watt's brothers TJ and Derek. They spent the weekend working out, having celebration dinners, and enjoying the sunshine and water. While no one would reveal their location in the multiple photos posted, TMZ did discover that the wedding party was, in fact, in the Bahamas.

This could have been a normal trip to the tropics considering the amount of time that the Watt brothers spend together, but there were some outside factors that revealed a wedding was imminent. For example, Watt and Ohai applied for a marriage license in Harris County, Texas. This gave them a mere 90 days to tie the knot, but the couple did not waste any time.

With both of their teams enjoying the offseason, Watt and Ohai didn't have to worry about taking time away from their respective careers. They were able to simply focus on the wedding planning and then enjoying their time in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images