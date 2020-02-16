Daytona 500: Some NASCAR Fans Blaming Rain Delay on Donald Trump

Daytona 500 fans were not pleased about the rain delay on Sunday's race, and some blamed it on the special guest. President Donald Trump dropped by the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday to serve as the grand marshal of the race. Many grumbled that his time-consuming entry ultimately caused the rain delay.

The start of NASCAR season was pushed back a day this weekend when the Daytona 500 was hit with a rain delay. Many fans on social media were heartbroken about the news, especially those who have to work on Monday and will not be able to watch the race live.

Many got online to say that the race might have gotten underway sooner if not for Trump. The commander-in-chief swooped in on the race on Air Force One, flying down to an altitude of just 800 feet over the racetrack before appearing there in person.

@TheRickWilson is right again. Everything Trump Touches Dies. Daytona 500 in immediate rain delay after Trump limo stunt. Ratings collapsing as we speak. Lol. — RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) February 16, 2020

The president then landed at a nearby airport and traveled to the speedway in his limo, nicknamed "The Beast." His driver took him for a few celebratory laps while the crowd cheered, before he finally took the stage to get the festivities underway.

"NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country," he said, according to The Washington Examiner.

Some fans took to Twitter, saying that all this pageantry and showmanship took up valuable time that could have put the race ahead of the rainy conditions hitting Florida.

Ha. Rain delay after trump soiled the Daytona 500.

Appreciate the disinfecting, @thegoodgodabove. https://t.co/KfjRqec3kj — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 16, 2020

"[Donald Trump] is just bad luck... Rain delay," one fan tweeted bitterly.

"Donald Trump does a lap around the track, not in the two seater, but on the apron in his limo. Then there was a rain delay," added another with an eye-rolling emoji.

"Trump arrived for Daytona 500 race but there was a rain delay. I figure it was because of all the liberal's tears," tweeted a third person.

The Trump administration worked with NASCAR and the race's organizers to prepare for his appearance this weekend. Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile issued a statement thanking the president for dropping in.

"Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history," he said. "We're honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race' by attending Sunday's 62nd annual Daytona 500."