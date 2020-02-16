Daytona 500: Donald Trump's Tweet Ahead of His Arrival Got Some Strong Responses

Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the first race of the 2020 NASCAR season. He appeared to be excited about attending the big race, which he showed on social media. Trump posted a message on Twitter Sunday morning about his upcoming trip to Florida.

"Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!" Trump wrote prior to boarding Air Force One and heading down to the Daytona International Speedway. He was set to serve as the grand marshal of the event and make the traditional "start your engines" call.

"Have a fantastic day with your family at Daytona 500, you deserve some time to enjoy your life!" one fan on Twitter responded on Sunday after seeing the president's post. There were several supporters that wanted him to have a fun-filled day at Daytona, but this was not a universal opinion. Several others responded by throwing shade at Trump.

I don't care who you are. This is dope. pic.twitter.com/L9NvzQHqh1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 16, 2020

"Imagine being so desperate for attention. He can't wait," another person commented on Twitter. There were several users on Twitter showing their frustration with the president attending another sporting event.

Trump drew attention when he arrived at Daytona on Sunday. Air Force One did a flyover of the speedway and then landed at the nearby airport. The president then headed to the speedway in his armored limousine, The Beast.

Following his arrival, Trump gave a speech to those in attendance, and then he conducted interviews with the FOX Sports reporters. Finally, he addressed the crowd and the drivers. Trump gave the traditional command to start the engines in anticipation of the 500-mile race.

This trip to Daytona was historic for the president considering that he became the first president of the Oval Office to take a lap around the speedway in his armored limousine. Trump led the 40 drivers, as well as the pace car, for one lap before pulling off the track.

"It's fitting that Trump made the #Daytona500 all about him," one frustrated Twitter user wrote on Sunday. "After all, NASCAR's ratings are declining as fast as his administration's!"

There were several individuals on social media that were frustrated with Trump showing up at the Daytona International Speedway and using Air Force One to do so, but this was not a universal opinion. Several others were excited about his appearance, and they wanted to voice their support for his re-election campaign.

"How cool is [Donald Trump] driving the beast at #DAYTONA500?" one supporter wrote on Sunday afternoon.

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images