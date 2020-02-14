Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Tickets: Reported Price Holds Significance for NBA Legend and Daughter Gianna

Event organizers are putting special thought into the details of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant's upcoming public memorial. Set to take place almost a month after the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed their lives as well as the lives of seven others, the price of tickets will reportedly pay tribute to the NBA legend and his daughter, who was a rising basketball player in her own right.

According to sources familiar with the event’s planning who spoke to TMZ, organizers have been discussing pricing upper bowl seat tickets at $24.02, a number that would not only pay tribute to Bryant's retired jersey number 24, one of two numbers he played under for the Los Angeles Lakers, but also to Gianna;s number 2 jersey, which was recently retired by her Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

Net proceeds from sales would then go towards a charity of the Bryant family's choice, which would also reflect and honor Bryant and Gianna.

Set to be held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, dubbed "The House that Kobe Built," tickets will be extremely limited. It is unclear how many tickets will be made available to the public, though the multi-purpose arena is capable of holding up to 20,000 people. Tickets will reportedly first be given to invited guests, such as family, friends, players, NBA officials, and possibly season ticket holders before going on sale to the public.

Hoping to honor Bryant and his daughter in every way possible, the events date of Feb. 24, or 2/24, also holds significance given their relation to the jersey numbers.

"There was conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the LA Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe's life," a source told Entertainment Tonight just after the memorial was confirmed. "The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for LA to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city."

Final details for the public memorial, including ticket prices, special guests, and time, are set to be announced on Friday. For those unable to attend the Monday, Feb. 24 event, it will be broadcast on multiple channels.

The memorial will come nearly a month after the Jan. 26 helicopter crash and several weeks after Bryant and Gianna were laid to rest in a private service.