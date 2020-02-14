Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Fans Are Confused by Ticket Pricing

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers released ticket information on the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna. Fans can start registering for to get access to the public ticket sale which will be on Wednesday, Feb.19 and the prices for the tickets are $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each. And those prices have fans very confused.

There were a few fans on Twitter said he doesn't understand it because of how it was worded.

"$224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02"

I kinda don't get it. — Bad Luck Chuck 🥯🥯 (@ChuckyBarkley34) February 14, 2020

I'm confused is it $224 or $22.04 a ticket? — Dan Schmidt (@pqswim) February 14, 2020

There are other fans who are wondering why the Lakers are charging tickets for a memorial service.

The fact that ppl are profiting off of Kobe Bryant’s death for his memorial is absolutely insane and disgusting like this world makes me sick. $224 for a ticket!? Should be free... — B. (@Bballistic) February 14, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks it's kinda not right to charge for tickets to the memorial service for #KobeBryant ? @STAPLESCenter — Anne Easton (@anne_k_easton) February 14, 2020

Tickets? Never let an opportunity to make money pass. Maybe they will take the money and add it to the trusts set up for the fellow passengers families. — Batdog (@Batdoggy) February 14, 2020

It will likely be a challenge for fans to get tickets because of the high demand. However, for those in the Los Angeles area, the service will be televised on local stations.

Vanessa Bryant has been mourning the loss of her husband and daughter and she shared the invitation to the public service last week. In her first Instagram post after the news of Kobe and Gianna dying in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, she thanked everyone for their support.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa said on Wednesday, Jan. 29, captioning a photo of the family of six. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."