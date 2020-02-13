John Cena Returning to WWE for SmackDown Appearance

John Cena is coming back to WWE. This week, it was announced the 16-time world champion is returning to WWE television on Friday, Feb. 28. He will be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown which is where he made his WWE television debut 18 years ago. It is not known why Cena is coming to SmackDown, but he confirmed the news on Twitter with a joke on the side.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan 🖐😁 https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

There were a number of fans who were happy with the news.

"I can't wait for it John," one fan wrote. "This news makes my day."

But there were also fans who weren't too excited about Cena's return.

"Bro don't be to happy he's coming to promote his film and I want him to take part in the WrestleMania Main Event," another fan wrote. Let's hope for the best on 28th of Feb."

Cena is starring in the upcoming film F9: The Fast Saga which is the latest from the Fast and the Furious franchise. However, it will not be released until May 22 so Cena is likely returning to SmackDown for another reason.

With WrestleMania around the corner, it has been speculated that Cena is likely going to announce that he will be competing in the Pay Per View event on Apr. 5. The last time Cena competed in WrestleMania was when he lost to The Undertaker back in 2018. In 2019, Cena was in a segment with Elias.

If there's one thing that's for certain, Cena won't be competing in WWE action on a full-time basis anytime soon.

"If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off," Cena said on the NBC show Sunday Today last year when talking about balancing his acting career with WWE. "My body just can't handle the schedule anymore."

As far as retiring goes, Cena doesn't see that happening. "I will never walk away from WWE," he added. "That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."

Cena has won the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight title three times. He has also won the Royal Rumble match twice.