Michael Strahan Proves He's Still in NFL Shape in Side-by-Side Comparison From His Giants Days

Michael Strahan hasn't played football since he retired from the game in 2008. However, if he wanted to, he could probably sign with an NFL team and make some plays based on the way he looks right now. The Good Morning America co-anchor recently posted a side-by-side photo of what he looks like now and his final NFL game which was Super Bowl XLII. And in the caption, Strahan wrote: "Just because January is over doesn't mean you can't STAY FIT!!"

Strahan received a number of responses from fans, but one of his most notable responses came from Tom Brady who wrote, "Why do you always show pictures of THAT game!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:06am PST

In Super Bowl XLII, the Giants defeated the New England Patriots to win their third Super Bowl in the team's history and ending the Patriots' hopes of finishing the season with a perfect record. In that game, Strahan came up big has he recorded one sack, three tackles and two quarterback hits.

"Michael you always stay fit," one Instagram user responded. "You got it all for your motivations Wake up Happy. Personality and laughter and expressions and so much more."

"Greatest game ever," another fan wrote. "I was 13 and skipped a trip to Disney with my mom and siblings to watch this game with my dad and uncle. One of the best memories of my life. Thank you sir."

Strahan might be known for his work on Good Morning America. However, he left the NFL as one of the best defensive ends in league history. He is one of just four players in New York Giants history to play 15 seasons for the franchise. Strahan was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and he was selected to the All-Pro First team four times (1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003).

In 2001, Strahan was named Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 22.5 sacks which remains a single-season record. He also led the NFL in sacks in 2003 with 18.5, making him the first player in Giants' history to lead the NFL in sacks twice. Strahan finished his football career with 141.5 sacks which the most in franchise history and the fifth most in NFL history since the league made sacks an official stat in 1982. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.