Antonio Brown Stands on Top of Soft-Top Convertible in Latest Instagram Post and Fans Are Confused

Antonio Brown is looking to keep a fairly low profile after surrendering to the police for battery and burglary charges. However, he's not taking it easy on social media as he had an interesting post to start the week. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver went to Instagram to post a photo of him standing on top of a soft-top convertible. And in the caption, Brown wrote, "Send me the addy."

Fans took aim at Brown for standing on the car.

"How stupid does one have to be to stand on top of a soft-top convertible lol," one fan wrote.

"You’re Never going to get back in the NFL you might as well join XFL," another fan wrote.

"Imagine being one of the best WR's and then flushing your career away bc of bad behavior," another Instagram user added.

"Whole lotta bad singing. Try something else to pass your time away," another person stated.

Brown did not have a memorable 2019 as he was cut by two teams and only played in one game. However, it looks like he's trying to redeem himself as he recently apologized to the Steelers for his actions. He specifically apologized to Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and team owner Art Rooney II.

"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys," Brown said on 93.7 The Fan. "I'm forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization. Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of positive things. These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years and I'm forever grateful to those guys."

Brown went on to say he doesn't hate Roethlisberger despite attacking him on social media.

"I just think too much stuff built up, it was too late," Brown added. "Do I hate Ben? No. Do I love Ben? Yes. Ben's a great guy, great person, great QB. All the disappointment and frustration we had could have been hashed out. But we let ego and emotions get involved."

The seven-time Pro Bowler went on to say he's not sure about his future in the NFL and he's taking it "one day at a time." Even if he wants to return to the NFL and a team signs him, it's likely he could be suspended to start the 2020 season.