Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Za’Darius Smith Pressuring Him to Propose to Danica Patrick

Za'Darius Smith joined the Green Bay Packers as a free agent prior to the 2019 season. Despite having only played one year with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the standout pass rusher already feels comfortable providing advice. Smith believes that his teammate needs to get on bended knee in front of Danica Patrick and pop the question.

Speaking with TMZ, Smith said prior to Super Bowl LIV that Rodgers needs to marry Patrick. He has met the former racing driver and says that she is a "lovely lady." Smith also says that Patrick is the one for Rodgers.

"Look, 12, I know I'm on TMZ," Smith said while enjoying Super Bowl festivities in Miami. "But, man, most definitely, you should marry that lady! Marry her!"

Rodgers and Patrick have been together for more than two years after confirming the relationship in January 2018, and they show no signs of slowing down. They recently purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu, which they reportedly paid for in cash.

This massive 4,636-square-feet home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and features a two-bedroom guesthouse. The mansion also has the swimming pool that is required for living large in southern California.

With the power couple purchasing a home together, it's possible that a proposal could be pending. This is not guaranteed, but Smith is ready for it to happen. The standout pass rusher told TMZ that he took his game to another level after proposing to his girlfriend, which led to 8.5 sacks in 2018, a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers, and then 13.5 sacks in 2019. He believes that something similar will happen after Rodgers proposes to Patrick.

The marriage advice was not the only revelation that Smith provided to TMZ. He also reported that Rodgers has 10 more years in him. Fellow quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees have been contemplating retirement, but Smith said that the 36-year-old Rodgers will keep on playing.

The veteran quarterback has four more years remaining on his $134 million contract extension that he signed in August 2018. If he plays out the remainder of this deal, he will enter free agency at 40 years old.

This could be a fitting time to walk away from the NFL and enjoy life with Patrick, provided he follows his teammate's advice and proposes. Although Smith still believes that there will be six years left in Rodgers' career at that point.

(Photo Credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)