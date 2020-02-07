U.S. Women's Soccer Star Alex Morgan's Baby Bump Practice Debut Delivered Divided Responses From Fans

U.S. Women's soccer star Alex Morgan showed off her baby bump at practice on Wednesday in California, where she is competing for a spot on the team's 2020 Summer Olympics squad. Morgan is seven months pregnant, and is expecting he first child with husband Servando Carrasco. The video of Morgan walking off the team bus went viral and drew a mixed reaction from fans.

Aside from my 🙈 passing, being 7 months pregs hasn’t slowed me down too much! https://t.co/GeRgH4yaVb — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 4, 2020

The team's Twitter team shared a clip of Morgan getting off the bus and rubbing her baby bump as she walked past the camera. The video has more than 671,000 views since it was published Wednesday.

congrats to Alex Morgan’s unborn child on her first national team call up — robin dabanc (@neuerhummels) February 5, 2020

While many fans are happy for Morgan, some fans were concerned for the baby. Still others wee impressed by her determination.

Your baby be like pic.twitter.com/QxGkOdu1tq — Jeremy Garcia Jr. (@Sniperhunter53) February 4, 2020

Morgan, 30, and Carrasco, who plays for the MLS team L.A. Galaxy, announced in October they were expecting their first child, six years after they got married. The baby's due date is in April, so Morgan plans to be ready for the Tokyo games by the time they start on July 24.

LEGEND!! Baby janice will be born playing football better than many around! 🔥 🔥 — Portal Alex Morgan (@portal_morgan) February 4, 2020

"I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible," Morgan told USA Today in November. "After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo."

Lol forget she was pregnant! — Joe Ballard (@OriginalBigRagu) February 4, 2020

Morgan, who also plays for the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League, said she does not plan to stop her playing career once she becomes a mother. That is good news for the U.S. Women's soccer team, as Morgan is one of the team's biggest star. She was an integral part of the team's victories at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's Wold Cups and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

a 7 month pregnant alex morgan really came out of the uswnt bus with the team to go training with them? am i hearing excellence? am i seeing THE goat? — r (@christancepress) February 5, 2020

"There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing their sport that they love at the highest level," Morgan said in November. "I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I'm going to the next city to play. And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I've been playing for all my life."

Photo credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images