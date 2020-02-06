Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Sets Date for Public Memorial at Staples Center

The date has been set for a public memorial for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. According to the Los Angeles Times, the memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. The event "will cap weeks of tributes across the city."

When the news of the crash broke, thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers Legend. Last week, the Lakers had their first game since the crash and they had a special ceremony for all the victims.

