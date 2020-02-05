Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 2020 Victory Parade: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

As Kansas City prepares for the hundreds of thousands of people celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win at Wednesday's victory parade and rally, despite the freezing winter weather, football fans near and far can also join in on the revelry from the comfort of their own home.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. CT, or 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in full on local NBC-affiliated news channel KSHB as well as the NFL Network. CBS News will also be streaming the parade online here, and KSHB will be making its stream available both on its site and Facebook. The Kansas City Chiefs' Twitter account has also been actively sharing information on the rally and parade, and will surely be updating throughout the exciting day.

Heading to the parade we hope! En route, listen to @ChiefsReporter and @mrleckey breakdown Sunday's #SBLIV win! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, marking the team's first championship in 50 years and the first in coach Andy Reid's 21-year career. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was marked as a remarkable player throughout the season, was named Super Bowl MVP.

IT'S PARADE DAY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TXiIQ7wvRi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other — that's what we preached all year long," Mahomes said in his post-game interview with Fox Sports.

"I'm just glad our guys kept fighting and we found a way to get it in the end," he added on-stage after the game. "It's this team; we have heart."

Photo credit: Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images