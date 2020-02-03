Super Bowl 2020: Watch Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid Celebrate Chiefs Win in Locker Room and on Team Bus

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration got about as wild as you might expect after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. In a newly released video from behind the scenes, you can see the team going wild. Front and center in the antics were coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs won a decisive victory in Super Bowl 2020, beating out the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 31-20. The team wasted no time in celebrating their win, breaking out into a dance party right in the locker room.

In a clip published by TMZ, the Chiefs can be seen dancing wildly around their spacious locker room at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The players jumped up and down to the beat, cheering wildly before they could even calm down enough to break out some more intricate choreography.

See the video here.

Another clip shows the players on the bus, having just barely calmed down after their win. However, Coach Reid broke the quiet when he came onto the bus holding their new Lombardi Trophy. The whole team went wild at the sight of it.

The Chiefs were the favorite to win on Sunday night, but they did not deliver right away. The game was suspenseful, as the Chiefs were down 20-10 at one point. Eventually they brought it back, making the celebration that much sweeter.

The behind-the-scenes footage goes on to show the Chiefs raucous bus ride, full of sing-alongs and chants, including one group rendition of "We Are the Champions." Finally, it ends with them on stage in a nightclub, leading the crowd in a chant of "MVP."

The celebrations continue back home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, where the Chiefs will lead a parade through town. According to the Kansas City Star, local school districts canceled classes on Wednesday, allowing students and teachers to attend the big event. The paper says that many teachers requested the day off, and there were not enough substitutes available to cover their classes.

"On Wednesday, our city will come together to celebrate our Kansas City Chiefs' historic Super Bowl win," the Park Hill district said in an email announcement. "Because our students, staff and community want to be part of that celebration and because we will not have enough substitutes to cover our classrooms, there will be no school on Wednesday in the Park HIll School District."

"This means that the last day of school will no be May 28," it added.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings at Super Bowl IV. The win came amid the merger of the American Football League and the NFL, and it was the last time the Chiefs won the championship — until now. With this historic title now theirs, celebrations can be expected to carry on throughout the year.