Watch Chiefs' Eric Fisher Channel 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin by Chugging Two Beers at Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher is having a lot of fun an the team's Super Bowl victory parade. Fisher was seen channeling his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, chugging two beers in front of fans while atop one of the cars. When he was done chugging the two beers he threw the empty aluminum bottles to the crowd and raised his hands to get the crowd fired up.

There were a few fans to respond to the tweet with GIFs of Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer has yet to comment on Fisher's impersonation, but he recently showed how he was getting ready for Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl prep... Broken Skull IPA from @ESBCBrews

Best IPA in America pic.twitter.com/QsKYbq31AB — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 1, 2020

This isn't the first time Fisher has done this, as he crushed two beer cans after taking them from the stands during the divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans. Fisher was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the good news is he won't be fined again because they aren't on a football field and the season is over.

Fisher loves to have fun, but he's serious on the football field. He's been with the team since 2013 and he has started 99 games in Kansas City. Fisher was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after helping Patrick Mahomes win the MVP award.

"Handling that scrutiny, it's probably nothing you can really prepare for," Fisher said when talking about being the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013 via Sports Illustrated. "It's something you kind of have to go through. We all go through things in our careers. Nobody's not going to have adversity in life. It was a lot to take on being the first overall pick to be a non-quarterback, first overall pick."

Fisher went on to say that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had his back from the beginning.

"He's had my back since day one," Fisher said. "Just his consistency made me want to be a consistent person, consistent player, waking up everybody ready to work, to do my job the best I can do my job and then to put in the work to do my job the best I can do my job."