Super Bowl 2020: Social Media Explodes After O.J. Simpson Included in Pre-Game Tribute

After the NFL included former running back O.J. Simpson in a pre-game tribute during Super Bowl LIV, social media exploded with reactions. He was recently named one of the 100 greatest players in the history of the game, but was absent during a ceremony that took place before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Fox displayed his name and photo in a graphic that included Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, Eric Dickerson and other legendary running backs.

Social media users quickly reacted to Simpson being included in the honor, with some saying he deserved it for his accomplishments on the field, but others said his off-the-field situations — like going to prison for kidnapping and armed robbery as well as his infamous murder trial acquittal — should be enough to keep him away from official NFL honors.

"Bold move including OJ Simpson in the list of NFL honorees," wrote columnist Andrew Lawton.

"Did the NFL seriously note how great OJ Simpson was?!" another Twitter user wrote.

"NFL: No place for Kaepernick but plenty of room for OJ Simpson. A league of f—ing hypocritical ghouls," another user said.

"NFL 100 put OJ Simpson in the corner next to Larry Fitzgerald and hoped nobody would notice," someone else wrote.

"THEY INCLUDED OJ SIMPSON IN THE PRE-GAME SHOW TRIBUTE BUT Colin Rand Kaepernick DOESN'T HAVE A JOB," someone else said.

Years after the murder trial of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman — for which Simpson was acquitted — Simpson separately served nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Leading up to Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi Trophy over the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Simpson tweeted a video message to his followers, a practice that is becoming standard for him.

"Finally it's Super Bowl Sunday and I just can't wait," he said in the clip. "I'm going to a real Super Bowl party."