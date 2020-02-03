Super Bowl 2020: Jessica Simpson Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Birdie Ready to Support 49ers

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson played for the San Francisco 49ers, so it is no surprise that she is rooting for the team in Super Bowl LIV. Before the game kicked off, Simpson shared an adorable photo of their daughter Birdie May Johnson wearing a Niners jersey. The post comes just ahead of Simpson's new memoir Open Book being released.

"Someone is ready for her first Super Bowl," Simpson wrote, alongside the photo of a ginning 10-month-old Birdie.

Fans found the photo too adorable for words.

"Awe...she so pretty like her mommy," one fan tweeted.

"Very beautiful little girl. She looks thrilled!!" another wrote.

Simpson shared the same photo on Isntagram, where some of her celebrity friends chimed in.

"Go 49'ers!" January Jones wrote.

"Cutieeee," author Katrina Scott wrote.

"She looks just like you," one fan added.

Birdie was born in March 2019. Johnson, who played for the 49ers from 2001 to 2006, are also parents to Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6.

Simpson's memoir hits stores on Feb. 4, and includes many personal revelations from the singer. She detailed her battles with drug and alcohol addiction, even revealing she was drunk during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I can't even watch the interview," Simpson said on Today while promoting the book. "It was a weak moment for me and I wasn't in the right place. I had started a spiral and I couldn't catch up with myself … and that was with alcohol."

Simpson said her wake-up call came during her 2017 Halloween party.

"I had a glitter cup that was always filled to the rim with alcohol," she said on Today. "I honestly couldn't even tell you who got [my kids] ready [for the party]. I was just dazed and confused and I just wanted to go to sleep."

"I didn't take them trick-or-treating, I didn't show up for my family," Simpson explained. "I took the [Instagram] picture and I made the world think I showed up."

The next day, she told friends she knew she had to stop drinking. Thankfully, she had a good support system to help and went to therapy twice a week. She has been sober ever since.

"I just realised I had to surrender," Simpson told Today. "I just wanna continue on the path that I'm on, and now I'm strong enough to deal with anything that comes my way because I don't have something to retreat to that will numb me from actually going through it."

Photo credit: Getty Images