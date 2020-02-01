Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Performed ‘See You Again’ for Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Tribute, and Fans Are Overwhelmed With Emotion

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's rendition of "See You Again" had a lot of fans teary-eyed on Friday night, both in the STAPLES Center and watching at home. They played the emotional ballad in memory of Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash. To many, it was the perfect way to honor him.

Khalifa and Puth were just one of the acts to perform in Bryant's honor on Sunday night, while his old team the Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since his passing. The night began with Usher singing "Amazing Grace," followed by a cellist playing "Hallelujah" while a video montage of Bryant rolled on the jumbotron.

The night also included a speech from LeBron James, who spoke about Bryant's legacy and the extreme shock of his passing. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on his way to his Mamba Academy, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and pilot. He was just 41 years old.

This may be a part of the reason Khalifa's "See You Again" struck such a chord with so many. The song was originally written as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. It was included in the movie Furious 7 — the first in the Fast & Furious franchise after Walker's passing. Walker, too died young at 40 years old, leaving behind a shocked and grieving fan base.

After the performance, Puth took to Twitter to reflect on the performance. He admitted that the emotions were compounded by the significance of two tragic deaths.

"It was such an honor to sing 'See You Again' for Kobe and Paul in one day," he wrote. "Wiz and I flew across the country and just barely made it to the game! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen today and to the LAPD for helping us get there on time."

Here is what fans were saying about Khalifa's tribute to Bryant on Friday.