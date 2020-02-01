Super Bowl 2020: Ticket Prices Continue to Rise Before Kickoff

Super Bowl LIV will kick off on Sunday and it has the chance to be one of the best matchups in recent memory. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their first Super Bowl win in 50 years while the San Francisco 49ers are looking for their sixth title in franchise history. And because of the history of both teams, ticket prices to get in the game are not cheap by any means.

Normally, prices for Super Bowl tickets are fairly expensive. However, this year is different as prices are the most expensive in recent memory. According to Vivid Seats, the median price is at $8,370 with the "Get in" price set at $5,531 as of Feb.1. When the Super Bowl matchup was determined back on Jan. 19, the average price of a ticket sold was set at $5,337 which was the highest total since 2012. And when it comes to which fans are buying Super Bowl tickets, Vivid Seats has determined 62 percent of the attendance will be Chiefs fans.

TicketIQ is another secondary market where fans can buy Super Bowl tickets and the prices measured there are slightly higher. In fact, TicketIQ determined the average price is close to $10,000.

"Tickets for Super Bowl LIV are currently trending at $9,93 on the secondary market," TicketIQ wrote on its Super Bowl blog page. "If this price holds, it will be the most expensive of the decade and the first with an average price of $10,000. For last year’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots, the average asking price settled at $4,972, after reaching a high of $9,642 two weeks before the game.

"Traditionally, tickets on the secondary market have fallen to their lowest average asking price in the days immediately before the game and on game-day, though in 2017, there was a huge jump from $3,958 to $5,449 between one day out and game day."

No matter where fans buy tickets, it will cost them a pretty penny. However, with the way both teams played all year, fans going to game should be in for a memorable experience.

"The Super Bowl LIV matchup is a fitting celebration and culmination of our 100th season," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in his Super Bowl press conference. "Two storied franchises, exciting players on both sides of the ball, who captured our imaginations and who will inspire current and future fans for years to come."