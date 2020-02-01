Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez's Pepsi Halftime Rehearsal Photo Lights up Social Media

Jennifer Lopez is more than ready for Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira! The 50-year-old performer took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a snapshot of herself from rehearsal for the big event, where she also encouraged fans to call in to a number and request what songs she should be singing for the Pepsi Halftime Show. Highlighting her rock hard abs while sporting a black spandex ensemble, Lopez captioned the photo: "1 Day! Let's get it Miami," alongside a string of emojis.

The photo raked in more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram as of this writing, along with a barrage of comments from both fans of the multitalented star, and her friends.

"You’re gonna kill it Jen. This performance is EPIC!" Lopez's hairstylist, Chris Appleton wrote.

"Waiting for tonight!!!!!" chimed in TV personality and stylist, Brad Goreski.

A plethora of fans interjected with requests for her songs, asking her to sing favorites like, "Jenny From the Block," "If You Had My Love," or "Let's Get Loud" among a branch of other hits.

"I can't wait to see you shine," wrote one fan, as another echoed the sentiment, writing: "YOU WILL KILL THAT STAGE AS ALWAYS."

"I cannot wait! A DREAM COME TRUE!" added another.

A few other fans were jokingly concerned, inquiring why she hadn't picked the songs yet and asked for them to call into the community number.

"Babe the songs better be picked already [the f—]" wrote one fan, as another asked, "Are you pulling our leg??? Songs?!?!"

Lopez is set to take the stage Sunday evening with Shakira, though they will be co-headlining and splitting their time during the estimated, 12 to 15-minute event. Earlier this week, Super Bowl creative directors and Emmy-award winning dance duo, Napolean and Tabitha D'umo (of Nappytabs) told ET that the two will "come together, and it is going to be exciting" with the visuals.

"It's two very beautiful, talented women together on the stage, repping what they rep," Napolean added. "It's something that wouldn't matter if it was on [TV] or on their Instagram. It will be one of those performances that, when they're together, you'll be like, 'Why didn't this happen before?'"

"I think the style of music you'll hear will be very evident of the culture that the ladies both come from," they continued. "We have flown some performers from out of the country, from a Latin country, to come and join us. So we're representing the culture in a way that shows the great entertainers that they are."

The Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage