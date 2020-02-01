Kobe Bryant: Members of Mamba Academy Sit Courtside for Lakers Staples Center Return

Members of Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy youth basketball team attended the Los Angeles Lakers' first game at the Staples Center since Kobe Bryant's death. They also sat courtside during the Lakers' pre-game warm-ups. Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

Members of #KobeBryant ’s #MambaAcademy sit on the Lakers bench and watch pre-game warm ups at the Staples Center @InsideSoCalSpts pic.twitter.com/hTC2PdFvhZ — Scott Varley (@VarleyPhoto) February 1, 2020

The Friday night game against the Portalnd Trail Blazers marked the Lakers' first game since Bryant's death. The team was originally scheduled to play the hometown rival Clippers on Tuesday, but the game was postponed to a later date. The Lakers put Bryant's jersey and Gianna's jersey over the courtside seats they usually sat at, with roses on the seats.

Bryant and Gianna were on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy Sunday morning. Their coach Christina Mauser and two other players, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, both 13, were also killed in the crash. Alyssa's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton's mother Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan were also killed.

On Wednesday, the academy re-opened its doors, and the athletes had to walk past a growing memorial to Bryant, reports CBS Los Angeles.

"We have reopened our doors," the Mamba Academy staff wrote on Instagram Friday. "Our hearts are heavy. Our head is heavy. It is our duty, though, to continue our mission – Kobe's mission -- to help the next generation of athletes and leaders achieve their full potential. And, with your help, we're going to do just that."

Following the crash, Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the Mamba Academy launched the MambaOnThree Fund to help the other families impacted by the crash.

"The MambaOnThree Fund was created to honor Team Mamba's mantra, 'Mamba on Three,'" reads a statement on the new fund's website. "It's with that customary chant for togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this Fund was named. The MambaOnThree Fund exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020. All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families."

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016. His numbers 8 and 24 were both retired by the team.

Photo credit: Harry How/Getty Images