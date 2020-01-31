Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Service for NBA Star, Daughter Gianna and All Helicopter Crash Victims Might Be Weeks Away, Sources Say

Many have been wondering when a public memorial service will be held in honor of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the helicopter crash victims, but a new report has indicated that it might be weeks away. According to CNN, sources with the Los Angeles Exposition Park sports complex have stated that a memorial is "probably not for at least two weeks, maybe longer." A separate insider from the Los Angeles' sports venues stated that they were "hearing weeks" as the timing for a memorial service.

"We come here to honor the memory of these beautiful people." Hundreds gathered for a vigil in tribute to 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, who was killed in Sunday's helicopter crash, along with her parents, Kobe Bryant and five others. https://t.co/xE6bwDtUCj pic.twitter.com/JxABDYYGSx — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2020

In addition to Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna, the tragic accident claimed the lives of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Before the crash, the group was headed to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for basketball tournaments that Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were to play in.

Took this back in October ❤️ Still doesn’t feel real. I’ve probably googled “Kobe” 1,000 times just hoping the results would change. Didn’t understand why it hit me as hard as it did but probably because how much I admired him beyond 🏀 He motivated me in life. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/xWsrHfkk4y — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) January 31, 2020

"So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash," one Twitter user commented.

The Experian Vision conference issued a statement as well, saying, "Experian mourns Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others’ tragic deaths this week. Our heartfelt condolences to all of the families. We were honored to have Kobe Bryant join us as the keynote speaker at last year’s Vision conference & hear him directly speak about his legacy."

Wise words from the great Kobe Bryant. Please take some time to pray for the souls of Kobe, his daughter and the other lives lost last Sunday. And please pray for their families and friends. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God RIP, Amen. pic.twitter.com/gWvjnQHoAf — Wrestling Mindset (@WrestlingMindse) January 31, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.