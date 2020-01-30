Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know About the Official Flight Path

Millions of people continue to mourn the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims involved in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday. It has been reported the pilot contacted air traffic control to let them known he was avoiding a cloud layer. That was the last time anyone heard from the pilot and the helicopter crashed just seconds later.

The helicopter was heading to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament. Before Bryant and Gianna boarded the helicopter, they attended church the rest of the family. Bryant normally takes the helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles traffic. When the news of the helicopter crash broke, fans, players, coaches and celebrities paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna through social media.

Here's a look at the official flight path of Bryant's helicopter via CNN.