Kobe Bryant's Comments About Being a 'Girl Dad' Inspires Spirited Response From Social Media

The hashtag #GirlDad has gone viral in honor of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death all thanks to ESPN anchor Elle Duncan after she shared a sweet story of the first and only time she met Bryant. Duncan went on-air during a SportsCenter segment Monday night to share her memory with viewers and little did she know at the time, her moment would immediately go viral. Duncan said when she met the retired Lakers player he noticed her pregnant belly. When he asked what she was having she said a girl. As a response, he gave her a high-five and said, "Just be grateful that you've been given that gift because girls are amazing."

Duncan then asked how he and his wife Vanessa Bryant, who at the time had only three girls, would feel if they had another girl. She recalled his reply saying, "I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."

This prompted a huge, positive response from dads everywhere on social media to lift up their daughters and praise them. Dads are now giving tribute to the 41-year-old dad by sharing how their own daughters have not only changed their lives but how proud they are to be a #girldad.