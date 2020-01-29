Kobe Bryant's Comments About Being a 'Girl Dad' Inspires Spirited Response From Social Media

By Victoria Moghaddami

The hashtag #GirlDad has gone viral in honor of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death all thanks to ESPN anchor Elle Duncan after she shared a sweet story of the first and only time she met Bryant. Duncan went on-air during a SportsCenter segment Monday night to share her memory with viewers and little did she know at the time, her moment would immediately go viral. Duncan said when she met the retired Lakers player he noticed her pregnant belly. When he asked what she was having she said a girl. As a response, he gave her a high-five and said, "Just be grateful that you've been given that gift because girls are amazing."

Duncan then asked how he and his wife Vanessa Bryant, who at the time had only three girls, would feel if they had another girl. She recalled his reply saying, "I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."

This prompted a huge, positive response from dads everywhere on social media to lift up their daughters and praise them. Dads are now giving tribute to the 41-year-old dad by sharing how their own daughters have not only changed their lives but how proud they are to be a #girldad.

These two dads said they were proud to be a "girl dad" while sharing a sweet photo of themselves with their sweet daughters.

 

UFC fighter Niko Price says he had girls before his three boys.

One Twitter user didn't highlight himself, instead he honored his twin brother saying he was the best girl dad he knew. 

One sweet family shared their bunch at a Lakers game saying how big of fans they were of the Los Angeles team. 

Former NBA agent Matt Babcock says he couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad.

These two dads can't thank their daughters enough, with one admitting she's his very sweet, personal alarm clock, while the other shared how his daughter is what gets him up in the mornings

Another dad says even though he has boys, he is happy to be a girl dad.

These other dads, like Bryant coached for their daughters in their respective sports and admit they share the same love for their forever baby girls. 

Penn State University Head Football Coach, James Franklin also paid tribute with a collage of a photo of his daughters, as did Good Morning America anchor, George Stephanopoulos who shares two girls with his wife, actress Ali Wentworth.

