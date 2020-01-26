Kobe Bryant Dead: Everything We Know About NBA Icon's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Sunday morning, the world was shocked by the news that Kobe Bryant had passed away in a helicopter crash near Calabasas. He was believed to be one of an unknown number of individuals that lost their lives shortly before 10 a.m. The cause of the accident was unknown early on Sunday, but emergency services were on hand to conduct an investigation. Following the incident, there were millions with questions about the crash. What caused the issue? Was Bryant's wife among those in the helicopter? The questions went on as those on social media were caught up in this tragic moment. A press conference held on Sunday afternoon provided some updated information, such as the official count. There were nine people on board, which included a pilot and eight passengers. The names of these individuals were not released after comments about families should not hear about a loved one's death from TMZ. As Sunday progressed, more and more details became available about this tragic crash. Some of the victims were named, and a potential cause was provided.

BREAKING - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says 9 people were on board the aircraft. He is waiting to identify victims until coroner ID's victims. — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) January 26, 2020 Following the news of the helicopter crash, there were several reports about only five people being on board. Bryant and his daughter were both included in this list, as was a baseball coach from Orange County. However, that news changed following a press conference on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, there were nine people on board the helicopter. He was asked by the gathered reporters to confirm this shocking news, and he responded by saying that they "believed so."

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were on the helicopter with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna when it crashed in Calabasas, California, a relative tells CNN https://t.co/6mZ6gODR7C — CNN (@CNN) January 26, 2020 The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department did not want to reveal the identities of the victims after this tragic crash. Villanueva did not want the immediate family members to learn that their loved ones had passed away via TMZ. This was extremely critical considering the rampant misinformation prevalent on Twitter that guessed about various figures involved. More information was revealed on Sunday evening, however, when a relative told CNN the identities of three of the victims. Tony Altobelli, the brother of John Altobelli, confirmed the deaths.

TMZ just updated their reporting with tons of details about Kobe's crash. Sounds like they were doomed from the second they made the ill-fated decision to take off in heavy fog. Pilot got disoriented and they crashed into a mountain. Awful. https://t.co/DtfZOnSpNW — Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) January 27, 2020 There were constant questions on Sunday about the cause of the fatal helicopter crash. The authorities were conducting an investigation with hopes of determining the root cause, but no further details had been provided into the early evening. The situation changed, however, when TMZ updated their report with additional details. The fog was believed to have been one reason for the tragic incident. The pilot reportedly became disoriented after taking off, which led to the crash.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020 TMZ was the first site to report this tragic news about Bryant, and they were met with some doubting the authenticity. Was the former Lakers star truly among those that perished on Sunday morning? While there were several reports swirling about the individuals involved, ESPN did confirm the news. A source close to the situation told Adrian Wojnarowski that Bryant was one of those that had passed away.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020 The cause of the crash was unknown shortly after the news broke, but there was an investigation ongoing. The emergency services responded to the crash site and immediately set about looking for survivors and putting out a small brush fire that had been started. The fire prevented emergency services from reaching the crashed aircraft until it could be contained by the fire department and those on hand.

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. https://t.co/Y4KZJXrObL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020 While questions swirled about the cause of the helicopter crash, the Los Angeles Times did provide some clarity. The initial report posted on the paper's website revealed that Calabasas was dealing with foggy conditions in the area where the incident occurred. A spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News that the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. The investigation continues as multiple services are on hand. (Photo Credit: Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images)

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020 Following the tragic incident, there were several reports surfacing about who was actually on the helicopter. Some news sources listed occupants that were not actually present, causing even more concerns about which news was true or false. It was later revealed by several sources that one of the individuals on the crashed aircraft was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.