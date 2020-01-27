Kobe Bryant's Death Prompts Heartbreaking Message From Alex Rodriguez: 'My Heart Hurts So Much Right Now'

In the hours that have passed since Kobe Bryant's tragic death following a helicopter crash on Sunday, hundreds of celebrities have shared their memories of the legendary basketball star. From former teammates like Lamar Odom detailing their friendship to Taylor Swift paying her respects to someone she called a good friend, the tributes have continued to roll in, showcasing how Bryant's star transcended the sports world.

Alex Rodgriguez, who starred on the diamond during an illustrious baseball career, became very close with Bryant. He posted a heartfelt statement about the loss of his friend, noting that his "heart hurts" and that he can't process it.

"I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen," he began his lengthy post. "His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I've never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach.

"He didn't pursue approval, affirmation or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, daily routine ... and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world."

Rodriguez then went into how the two met, explaining how they first got together as teenagers and pushed each other throughout their careers. Rodriguez previously documented how Bryant once pushed him during one of his worst slumps with the New York Yankees. The two continued their friendship after their playing days in their respective sport, with A-Rod noting that Bryant attended Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez's fiance, last concert in Vegas and how the two did some work on a podcast.

"I will remember his greatness. I will remember his guidance. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person."

The former third baseman put a special note about Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who also lost her life in the tragedy. He described her as having a bright future and that she was "kind, smart, caring and going to be a star."

"Rest in peace, Kobe. Rest in peace, GiGi. My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families," he concluded his post.

