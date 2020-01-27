Kobe Bryant Dead: WWE 'Saddened' to Hear of Basketball Legend's Passing

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. The tragic news led to the WWE sending its condolences to the Los Angles Lakers legend's family. On Sunday evening, the WWE went to Twitter to show love for Bryant as he made an impact in sports as well as entertainment.

"WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the WWE wrote. "We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones."

WWE Superstars also sent their condolences to the Bryant family.

"Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy, " Natalya wrote. "Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always."

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family. Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love. I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family. Tonight is for you. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family. Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

The news of Bryant's death came hours before WWE held its annual live event, the Royal Rumble. At the start of the broadcast which was shown only on the WWE Network, a photo of Bryant was shown on the screen to honor the legend.

Bryant did not have too many ties to the WWE, but the impact he made in sports and entertainment was felt from all over the world. He is one of the all-time greats as he won five NBA championships as a member of the Lakers and he was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times, which ties him with Karl Malone for the second-best total in league history. Bryant was named to the All-Star Game 18 times and he won the All-Star MVP award four times which ties him with Bob Pettit for the most all-time.