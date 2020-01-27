Kobe Bryant Dead: ABC to Broadcast on Life and Legacy of NBA Legend Tonight

The death of L.A. Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves through the entire world, and to celebrate his life ABC will be broadcast on Life and Legacy of NBA Legend tonight at 10 p.m. ET. According to Atlanta News Now, the special will air on both ABC and ESPN, as it is a collaborative project bet. Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts will anchor the special alongside ABC News reporter Tom Rinaldi. The special will feature updates on the tragic accident that claimed the life of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as a retrospective on on his life and career.

The news of Bryant's death understandably came as a shock to fans of the basketball legend, and any have been taking to Twitter to pay their respects.

"I Remember watching the lakers back in the day.. let the game be tied or down by a little .. soon as 2 mins left in the 4th qtr strike we knew exactly who had the ball in their hands the world knew ... RIP Kobe Bean Bryant," tweeted current NFL free agent Dez Bryant.

Devastated. Hearing of the death of Kobe & Gianna is too much to bear. A legend. A champion. An icon. A friend. You were a generational talent on and off the basketball court who transformed & inspired millions, including me. Gone way too soon...we miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/8qxSwAv0sq — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 27, 2020

"The loss of Kobe hurts the world of sports on so many levels- but I can't help but feel it was women’s sports where he was going to leave his longest-lasting impact. He was so passionate about his daughters and his belief that 'if you can play, you can play,'" former Los Angles Dodgers pitcher said.

"We treat stars like they’re superheroes. Transcending. Unrelenting. Immortal. Kobe was all of that on the floor. Over time, he let the public in and showed the human side. He embraced being a teacher and pupil. He loved being a dad to his daughters. This is how I'll remember him," wrote ESPN journalist Kevin Negandghi, alongside a photo of Bryant and Gianna.

Legends never die ❤️ Thank you Kobe, for the motivation, for making a young kids dream come true in this one video. You were one of my idols in basketball, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wD1MTNccLa — Nick Ward (@IamNickWard) January 27, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.

Photo credit: Getty Images