Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns 'Next Door Neighbor' Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Post

Catherine Zeta-Jones is mourning the loss Kobe Bryant following his death in a Sunday helicopter crash at the age of 41. In an emotional note shared to Instagram just hours after news of the basketball legend's passing broke, Zeta-Jones remembered her close relationship to Bryant, revealing that they were once next door neighbors, and reflected on the impact of his loss along with the loss of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"RIP Kobe," Zeta-Jones began in her post. "24 years ago, ironically, Kobe was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades in LA. Both young and ambitious. We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to,and continued to wander in to my garden. His basketball court was my view. I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became."

"Tragic news today," she continued. "Being a Daddy today took his life and that of his precious daughter. Unimaginable loss to all. Love to the families. [24 for Kobe]."

Zeta-Jones' post has since become a spot for fans of the NBA legend to continue paying their respects, many taking to the comments section to pay tribute.

"RIP Kobe Gianna.Legend never-ending," wrote one fan. "Sad sad day to all bascketball (sic) fans in the world.Thank you Kobe."

"What a bittersweet memory, how wonderful that you have something to hold on to," another person responded to the actress' message. "Tragic time for his family and friends. He was also very wise, and we can remember him by living out his teachings so his legacy lives on. Thank you for sharing your memory. RIP."

"Aww, so devastating," added a third. "I'm saddened to hear the news broke. Everyone from all around the world remembers him. He's one of the best talented basketball player. Prayers are going out to everyone. Rest In Peace."

"Deepest sympathy to his family! What a tragedy," commented another. "Rest in peace for all of those who lost their lives."

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three of their four children – daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The crash, which killed all nine passengers on board, is currently being investigated.