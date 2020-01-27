Antonio Brown Posts About New Single and Is Lit up by Twitter Users for Poor Timing

Monday morning, sports fans on social media mourned the death of Kobe Bryant with an outpouring of condolences across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Former New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, on the other hand, was releasing a new song. This did not go over particularly well for the free agent. Brown dropped a link to "Man On A Mission" on Twitter in an effort to get some more listeners. Users on social media reacted with a variety of messages, many of which referred to him as a clown. The content was diverse, but the dominant theme was that this was not the right time for Brown to be posting about his rap career. While some of the comments were focused on the fact that this isn't the time for new music so close to Bryant's death, others mentioned Brown's legal issues. He recently turned himself in to be arrested on alleged burglary and battery charges but was later released with instructions to seek out a mental health evaluation. Users on Twitter wanted to make it very clear to Brown that there were far more important things going on in the world than his music. Whether it was Bryant's death or the various court-ordered requirements that Brown needs to fulfill, it just simply isn't the time for him to be putting out songs.

Slide 1 of 7 Bro honestly it's one of them. Kobe died yesterday. This ain't clout and it isn't clever. What if u had died AB. Its Kobe. Come on bro. You probably the only person in the world rn that wants to listen to this song. And if u read this and think that's gratifying what if AB died. — TheNorthAce aka Superme (@JbPREY) January 27, 2020 When Brown released his new song, several users felt that it was done in poor taste. The world was mourning the deaths of Bryant, Gianna, and the seven other individuals on the helicopter. They wanted to know why the former New England Patriots receiver was trying to make the conversation revolve around himself. One user on Twitter even asked Brown to consider a different scenario. What if he had been the one that perished in a helicopter crash? Would Brown want someone to be posting about a new song while the rest of the nation was mourning his death?

Slide 2 of 7 WHY ARE YOU WORRYING ABOUT PUTTING OUT HORRIBLE MUSIC RIGHT NOW IN THIS MOMENT OF YOUR LIFE — Scott (@imhere4tacos) January 27, 2020 Following the release of Brown's new song, users on social media wanted to ask him about his priorities and his ability to provide sympathy during a tragic time. Others simply felt that the former NFL receiver was trying to make everything about himself instead of thinking about the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant aside, there were other users on social media that felt Brown needed to take a step back and evaluate his situation. They felt that he should have been focusing on avoiding jail time and getting help instead of releasing new music.

Slide 3 of 7 Yesterday wasn’t the time, today isn’t the time, and tomorrow won’t be the time — Austin Brown (@austin_mcbrown) January 27, 2020 Many individuals certainly believed that Monday was not the time to release new music due to the tragic deaths of those on the crashed helicopter in California. There needed to be time to grieve the lost lives. Although other users simply wanted to broaden the timeline. Some people mentioned that the morning after a tragic incident was not the best time to post about new music. Others wanted to let Brown know that there is never a perfect time to release his songs.

Slide 4 of 7 Yo aren't you in jail — Ben (@Ben9684) January 27, 2020 Brown is back on Twitter and posting about his new songs, which caught many users by surprise. They thought that he had been arrested due to alleged burglary and battery. What changed? Was he still in jail or had he been released? There were several individuals on Monday that asked Brown about his status. They wanted to know if he was behind bars and if he was allowed access to a cell phone or the internet.

Slide 5 of 7 Make a song about throwing rocks! — Jason (@xcalaber13) January 27, 2020 Throughout Brown's brief rap career, he has written songs about how much money he has, and he has also teased lyrics about former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. What other songs are in the pipeline? There were several users on social media that wanted to suggest topics for future releases. One example revolved around the rocks that Brown allegedly threw at a moving truck and its driver.

Slide 6 of 7 Make sure to run the right way next time when leaving the courthouse — TheRealPstabber (@TheRealPstabber) January 27, 2020 Is the Monday following several tragic deaths the proper time to release a new song? Most fans believe that it certainly isn't. Others didn't really care about Brown providing time for fans to mourn Bryant and his daughter Gianna. They just didn't see the correlation between Brown's music and the tragic accident. What the fans did notice, however, is that Brown left the courthouse after being released and immediately began running down the street. His lawyer took off in pursuit while yelling that he was running in the wrong direction.