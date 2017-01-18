Zoe Saldana Reveals How Her Sex Life Has Changed Since Having Twins

Zoe Saldana is one busy woman.

Since welcoming twin boys with husband Marco Perego in 2014, Saldana’s career has done anything but fall by the wayside. In an interview with E! News’ Maria Menounos, Saldana talked about juggling her full career with raising 2-year-old twins.

“For the first time, I’m saying I don’t know how I’m doing it,” she said. “I’ve never met this kind of fatigue, this kind of exhaustion. We’re still happy, though. Life will always have to be good… There’s just a lot to worry about.”

Sadana also said that her sex life has taken a hit in recent years.

“There’s no sexy time past 7 p.m.,” Saldana explained. “Whenever sexy time is going to happen it has to be before the evening. As soon as those suckers are in bed and you hear that the last one is finally sleeping, you’re like, ‘Do you want to watch a movie?’ You’re like, ‘Sure’ and you pass out.”

However, like in any healthy marriage, Saldana makes an effort to keep the flame alive.

“There’s no lack of sexy time. That is one thing you cannot let go of,” she clarified. “It’s a muscle. Everything in life is a muscle. You have to exercise it all.”

“And sometimes you might be too tired, but it’s important to have those moments of connection with your partner. They’re just not happening at the times they used to happen,” Saldana shared.

