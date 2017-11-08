5 Steamy Yoga Poses That Double as Sex Positions

Has your sex life taken a turn for the bland? Do even the raciest sex positions you try with your guy fail to get your heart racing like they used to? It might be time to turn to the sensual world of yoga to help spice up your sex life.

If you’ve ever practiced yoga, you know that it can twist your body into all sorts of shapes you never thought possible. And you’re not the only one who’s caught her mind wandering during yoga class once or twice! If you were amazed by how much more aware you were of your body’s movements during an asanas session, just wait until you try it out during sexy time.

New positions? Check. New sensations? Check. New ways to chase after that big O? Check, check, check.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a yogi veteran, you’ll still be able try out these fun, sexy poses.

Bridge Pose

Not only does the bridge pose help tighten up your glutes and hip flexors, it also works in the same way as a kegel exercise, squeezing the pelvic floor and helping to improve your orgasm.

Lie on your back and lift your booty off the floor, keeping your shoulders on the ground. Your feet should be hip-width apart with your knees in line with your hips. You can either interlace your fingers beneath your hips or simply rest your hands on the bed.

If your partner’s looking at you like you’re crazy, have him straddle or kneel in between your knees and enter that way, or he can practice his ever-evolving oral skills.

Cobra Pose

Think of cobra pose as a modified doggy style. Your partner will enter from behind and you’ll both find an increased sexual intimacy that you probably haven’t experienced with any other pose.

Lie on your stomach and use your arms to push your upper body and torso off the bed. Your palms should be planted firmly beneath your shoulders. Lift your chin and chest upwards while firmly pressing your hips into the bed.

Feel free to move in rhythm with his thrusting, as long as you’re keeping those hips low and controlled.

Cat/Cow Stretch

Another move that imitates kegel exercises, the cat/cow stretch will help your orgasms be more controlled, slow and steady. Plus, when you arch your back, your guy won’t be able to keep his hands off you. Keep it doggy-style (or is it cat-style?) in this instance — that way his hands are free to reach around and play with your breasts or grab your hips.

Kneel on all fours and arch your back upward like you’re a cat. Squeeze your thighs and buttocks while he’s inside you for some extra fun. To get to cow pose from cat stretch, release your belly downward and push your head and tailbone to the sky. Talk about animalistic!

Happy Baby Pose

We’re betting you’ll be a little more than “happy” once you discover the magic of this yoga pose in the bedroom. With a yoga practice, happy baby is used to stretch the groin and relax the mind — so you can see how the benefits may stretch into your time between the sheets.

Most women need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, and this move will take care of that in no time.

Lie on your back and draw your knees toward your torso. Grasp the bottoms of your feet and draw your knees toward the bed. This gives your guy plenty of room for access with both his member and his hands. Say hello to the best orgasm of your life!

Plow Pose

Plow pose is the only pose on the list that may require some yoga experience. But if you can get it done, you’ll be thanking us later.

Starting on your back, lift your legs upward. Swing them behind your shoulders and toward your head, using your hands pressed against the bed by your lower back as support. Hinge at the hips to allow your legs to lower toward the floor behind your head.

Like we said, it’s not exactly easy, but it gives your guy prime access toward one hell of a sex sesh. It increases circulation, bringing fresh blood to your head and pelvic area, making your orgasm strong as ever.