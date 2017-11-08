This Is How People Punished Their Significant Others for Cheating on Them

When it comes to love, there are fewer things more dangerous than a scorned partner. The heartbreak and humiliation of a messy breakup can fuel a huge fire in the heart, and sometimes calculated, illogical revenge is the only thing on someone’s mind.

The people of Reddit shared some of their most satisfying ways they got revenge on or punished their significant other after discovering they had been cheated on. Between using feminine hygiene products and giving an ex a taste of their own medicine, you may be surprised by these confessions.

Check out some of the ways these people have gotten even after they’ve been cheated on.

Ghosting

Rather than deal with drawn-out drama, one person decided to just uproot themselves from their partner’s life.

“I disappeared completely from their life after it ended. That really seemed to fuck with them more than their cheating. They couldn’t seem fathom that somebody they’d spent so long with would just disappear over night.” — Vaporhead

Ignoring

One man got revenge by not giving his ex the time of day when she came back to him.

“Best revenge? [My ex] began dating this d—–bag and moved thousands of miles to be with him. He was cheating on her the entire time. She posts a snarky message on FB and then calls me saying I was the only one she ever loved and missed me and wanted to fly back and live with him. …. I hung up.”

Girl power?

One woman suggests attaching feminine hygiene products to their ex’s car in a way that will embarrass the daylights out of him with his new girl.

“For anyone looking for revenge on a guy, attack his car with pads and tampons. Unused, of course. Don’t stick the pads to the paint because that will really mess it up. You don’t want to do any real damage. Tie tampons to door handles, windshield wipers, and mirrors. Find places to hide them where they won’t be found for awhile. Pads stick well to windows…If you’re lucky, it will rain right after you do it (so everything expands) and he’ll return with his new gal pal and be so freaked out that he makes her clear off the car.”

No revenge at all

One woman described how the best revenge for her was moving on with her life instead of wallowing in the pain.

“I got upset, then cried a little bit, complained about my terrible life to my friends for two weeks, got drunk few times, stalked the Instagram of the girl he cheated with, then I decided that it’s enough and just moved on. Maybe I’m a heartless person or maybe I’m an optimist, but I always think: ‘I’m too young to pretend that my life is over just because one man out of 3 billion of men turned out to be a jerk’.” — angry_baboon

Getting ripped

One man described how he had been working hard to save up for an engagement ring and future home for his girlfriend. When he found out she had been cheating on him, things took a turn for the worse, until an unexpected place saved him.

“For a week after [discovering she cheated], I drank myself into oblivion and debated my existence and almost gave up on life. I then discovered the gym and my life changed. Two years later, I’m sitting at 190 pounds of lean, ripped muscle mass and will graduate from Grad school this December. I also met my current girlfriend at the gym and my life couldn’t be any better. Remember fellow redditors, if you ever feel depressed and heartbroken, don’t resort to drugs or alcohol. Turn to fitness, it will change your life.” — TheCoolestDyouKnow