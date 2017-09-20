Watching Adult Videos on Your Phone Has Some Scary Consequences

When the mood strikes and you need a little visual stimulation, whipping out your phone to watch a naughty film puts a world of kink at your fingertips.

It’s convenient to scroll through and tap your movie of choice right from a mobile device, but it may be time to retire the habit or log on the old-fashioned way — using your desktop — if you can’t finish without it.

New research reveals that watching adult content from a phone (or tablet, if you like to watch on a bigger screen) raises multiple security alarms that put you at a greater risk of getting hacked.

Wandera, a mobile security firm, dug into the issue and cites that “almost a quarter of malware on mobile devices comes from porn websites.” Researchers looked at a number of different erotic websites and found that 40 of the top 50, including Brazzers, Ashley Madison and AdultFriendFinder, had been exposed to data leaks.

They note that adult content sites are “notoriously lax” when it comes to storing personally identifiable information (PII), which is probably the exact opposite of what you’d expect from sites who know their users want to be discreet.

Though hitting the private or incognito browser gives you a bit more privacy than watching in an open window, it doesn’t mean you’re off the grid. “Smartphone operating systems, especially Android, are not as secure as desktops, there are many vulnerabilities that can easily be exploited by hackers,” Wandera researchers said.

So the next time duty calls, close your eyes and let your own imagination run wild — or at least use your computer. If your erotic movie-watching habits get you hacked, you’ll deal with more than a little embarrassment.

