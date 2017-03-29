This Dad Has a Brilliant Reason for Wanting His Kids to Have Sex at Home

(Photo: Shutterstock)

This dad has some interesting advice that parents might want to heed.

Thanks to a Reddit post, a dad, t-away man, has detailed four parts of advice he gives his children so they know whether or not they’re ready to have sex.

Number one, he wrote, was to be “mature enough to be open about it…no sneaking around…if they’re not mature enough to talk to me or their Mom about it, they’re not ready.

The second part was that they be, “Mature enough to wait until they develop full trust in their partners…start slow and work your way from holding hands and talking to kissing, touching etc. That gives you time to really know your partner, develop trust and a measure of real affection not just infatuation and lust,” he continued.

Thirdly, “Mature enough to understand the need for and to use condoms.”

Lastly — “I also told them not to have sex in creepy places like school stairwells or behind the gym. They have perfectly good bedrooms with doors that lock and their friends will be welcome to stay for breakfast.”

His tips seem to be pretty sound, especially considering the fact that a 2016 analysis of over 50 studies found that kids who have parents who talk openly with them about sex are more likely to use condoms and birth control.

What do you think of his advice?

