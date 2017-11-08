5 Little Things You Can Do During Sex to Boost Your Connection With Your Partner

No matter what you preferred sex style is, whether you’re a Fifty Shades of Grey kind of lover or more of a classic romance Nicholas Sparks type, there are always ways to make sex better.

Even when you’re totally satisfied with your sex life, you might be surprised by how big a different even the tiniest tweak can make.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the biggest benefits of sex, aside from the whole mind-boggling orgasm thing, is that it deepens the bond between you and your partner. Sex and intimacy go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that tweaking a few things in your bedroom routine could lead to an entirely new level in your relationship or marriage.

During sex, your brain is flooded with oxytocin, aka the “love hormone.” All that oxytocin can help decrease feelings of stress while dramatically increasing feelings of trust, security, bonding and love — all good things when it comes to a long-term relationship.

In order to make the most of that love hormone and make sex with your partner that much more meaningful, try these little things to do during sex for a deeper bond.

Unplug

Have you ever taken a break from a down-and-dirty sex sesh to check your phone? Maybe you’re waiting on a phone call or important email, but no matter how you justify it, once you check that screen you’re ruining the mood right then and there.

Make sure you’re not distracted by the TV, computer or your phone — unless it’s to play some sexy tunes, of course, which could do wonders for that oxytocin release.

By turning your phone on silent, you’re making sure to focus on your partner and your partner only. That way, you’re in for a satisfying romp in the hay and you won’t have to worry about offending them.

Take Fido outside

While many people like to snuggle with their furry friends at night, try removing your pet from the bedroom during sex. Not only is it suuuper awkward to catch your dog’s eye in the middle of the deed, but some dogs can even get aggressive, depending on their personality.

“Some dogs operate on what’s called primal drive, and resource guarding, and territorial guarding,” dog trainer Kate Perry wrote for Thrillist. “So, when another party is coming into their space and all this activity is happening on what they think is their bed… they don’t know what’s happening and they can view that as somebody attacking their owner.”

Perry says that dogs can be super protective of their owners, no matter who they are. It all depends on the dog’s instinct.

“Some dogs care, some don’t. It’s the natural instinct in the dog,” Perry said. “It can happen with men or women, it just depends on the dog’s history with the owner.

Perry recommends taking the dog off the bed and putting them in another room or in their crate before getting busy.

Be vocal

Once your phone’s on silent and the mood is set, you’re ready to get down to business. Try making a little more noise than usual during sex, even if you consider yourself to be reserved in between the sheets.

That doesn’t mean you have to yell at the top of your lungs (but if that suits you, go for it). Instead, start out by letting your partner know what feels good. By giving him or her direction, you’re letting them in on a dirty little secret only they know, bringing the two of you closer together.

Whether it’s through words or moans and groans, let it be known without a doubt when you’re enjoying your partner’s company.

Breathe deeply

Breathe in, breathe out. Taking deep breaths can make your sexual experience infinitely more intimate. It heightens your arousal and makes you extra aware of all the sensations going on around you.

In fact, deep breathing is used in an ancient sex method called tantric sex. Tantric sex is an ancient Hindu practice that dates back over 5,000 years. It involved the “weaving and expansion of energy” and encourages higher levels of intimacy — not to mention better orgasms. One couple who practices tantric sex says they have even experienced orgasms for 18 hours straight.

Deep breathing is just the first step to tantric sex, though. Click here to dip your toes in the water.

Open your eyes

We’re not saying you have to gaze into your partner’s unblinking eyes throughout the entirety of your time in the bedroom, but holding eye contact for a few seconds could establish a connection you never knew was there.

When establishing eye contact at a close distance like during sex, the limbic brain (which is the reactive part of your brain) establishes a calm and allows people to make a deeper connection. Just feel it out and make sure your eyes aren’t lingering for too long — you don’t want to make it awkward and ruin the mood.