7 Subtle Signs a Woman Is Trying to Have Sex

Tired of second-guessing yourself every time you think your partner wants to have sex? Late-night shut-downs can be frustrating, and not just because a party in your pants has already started without the most important guest.

Because communication in relationships can be tricky, the women of Reddit came forward and shared the subtle clues they give their men when they’re horny. So next time you’re scratching your head and wondering if your girl is being suggestive or you’re just being a horndog, double check with the way these ladies tell their partners they want to get down and dirty.

If your partner does anything like this, you’re in luck! She might be ready for an afternoon delight with her one and only (and hopefully that’s you). Check out these signs a woman wants to have sex.

If she’s strutting her stuff

One woman shares how subtlety isn’t always best when hinting at sex — and you can’t get more direct than her steamy method!

“You really can’t be subtle. I tried doing the flirty seduction thing, doesn’t work. I tried suggesting we go to bed a bit early to ‘cuddle’, doesn’t work. Now I just casually bend down in front of him either naked or in just panties and he gets really horny and thinks it’s his idea.” —wanderluststricken

If she’s quoting ‘Friends’

You may think your love life’s DOA, but if you catch her quoting Joey Tribbiani, it may be more than a sitcom goof.

“We have a tone of voice we use when we’re propositioning. We always ask “so… how you doing?” or “hey”. Followed by wiggling eyebrows. Then my husband usually jumps me.” —figgypie

If she’s touching the back of your neck

One trickster practically trained her partner to expect sex whenever she gave him a gentle neck massage — making her a heroine in our book.

“i’ve been doing some pavlovian exercises where whenever i’m kissing him it starts to get hot and heavy, i’ll start to lightly scratch/caress the back of his neck. it’s gotten to the point where just doing that guarantees sex. it’s kind of awful but it’s also amazing and i’m a little proud.” —yourtypeofmetal

If she’s working out in front of you

If your girl is stretching or doing some light workout moves while the two of you are hanging out, she might be putting her sexy bod on display for more carnal reasons than getting her heart rate up. Then again, rubbing herself on you is a surefire sign as well.

“I usually just take off my clothes or start rubbing myself on him. Doing squats directly in front of him is also effective.” —halfadash6

If the kids are sleeping

If you’re a parent, you know your life is pretty much dictated by the lives of your kids for at least 18 years… so in a way, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that they can also control your sex life. One woman shares how nap time for baby is sexy time for Mom and Dad.

“I lead him by the hand into the bedroom and whisper those magic words into his ear ‘the baby’s asleep’.” —HitlersHotPants

If she says you look cold

If you’re confused as to why she’s trying to warm you up in the middle of July, she may be trying to make you hot in another way.

“One morning I just grabbed his arm said “oh no, you’re so cold” and put his hand between my thighs. He got a giggle out of that one.” —SpaceAgeUnicorn

If she’s looking at your crotch

There’s nothing more direct than when she’s staring directly at your package! Other signs include a slight bite of the lips and the adult version of googly eyes.

“Okay, if you want SUBTLE, normally I’ll bite my lip and stare at his mouth and give him the f–k me eyes. Or make sure he catches me staring at his crotch. Or touching of any kind is usually golden.” —lynnaimee

