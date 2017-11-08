7 Tips to Make Sex Better That You Can Start Tonight

It’s no secret that sex is a way to increase intimacy with your partner. However, there are actually several little-known tips that can take the experience to another level and create a deeper bond with your partner.

When having sex, your brain floods your body with hormones and neurochemicals. One specific chemical is oxytocin, which is commonly referred to as the “love hormone.”

It decreases feelings of stress and dramatically increases feelings of bonding, security, trust, and love, California-based couples therapist Mary Kay Cocharo tells Men’s Health.

These hormones are released with skin to skin touch, which makes having sex with your partner an easy and quick way to connect emotionally. To make this bond even deeper, check out seven simple tips that will make your next session with your partner far more intimate.

Tip #1: Be Vocal

For some couples, keeping quiet is more comfortable. However, you may be missing an opportunity to build a stronger bond with your partner.

Vocalizing your experience and telling your significant other what feels good and what doesn’t is one simple way to understand one another better.

“Whether it’s through words or moans and groans, you want to show that you’re in the present moment with each other,” Cocharo said.

Tip #2: Synchronize Breathing

Breathing deeply communicates pleasure to your partner. When the two of you do so in tandem can heighten arousal for both parties.

“In tantric sex, we teach people to breathe together to create more connection and more eroticism,” Cocharo said.

Tip #3: Unplug Electronic Devices

One way to emotionally connect with your partner better is to eliminate distractions.

Make sure that the TV is turned off and your phone is on silent. Making those incoming texts and voicemails wait for a little bit can work wonders for maximizing you and your partner’s experience.

While having sex, devoting your undivided attention to your partner is hugely important for strengthening your couple’s bond. You also might risk offending your partner if your mind seems to be elsewhere during sex.

Tip #4: Remove Pets from Your Bedroom

Many people sleep with their pets in their bed, but it can turn out to be a major buzzkill when trying to have sex with your partner.

“If you’re trying to look into your partner’s eyes and you glance over, and your dog’s looking into your eyes, it kind of breaks the mood,” Cocharo said.

Tip #5: Make the Bedroom a Work-Free Area

Your bedroom is meant for sleep and sex but not for activities like doing work or paying bills, according to Cocharo.

One tip for better sex is to remove computers and cellphone chargers from your bedroom. The electronic devices can often serve to distract you from your partner.

Tip #6: Open Your Eyes

A small gesture that can pay huge dividends is to make eye contact when you’re in bed with your partner.

“There is neuroscience that shows that when two people gaze into each other’s eyes, at a close distance—say 18 or 20 inches—that the reactive part of the brain, the limbic brain, calms and allows people to experience a deeper connection,” Cocharo said.

If it feels too awkward, Cocharo says to be conscious about breaking the stare. The vibe can quickly be killed if your partner feels creepy vibes with too much eye contact.

Tip #7: Plan a Night of Romance

In a fast-paced society, one of the most difficult things to do is to take it slow. Taking time to carve out an evening with your partner would be well worth it though.

Make sure not to skip over foreplay in every session. If you set the mood and take your time to plan out a romantic evening, your partner will definitely notice the effort and appreciate it.