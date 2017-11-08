5 Sex Positions That Flow From One Orgasmic Move to Another

Nothing turns a partner off more than taking an elbow to the face (or worse), all because you’re trying to switch positions.

Even if you don’t get a black eye from the mix-up, jockeying your bodies from one move to another can kill the mood all on its own. But rather than stick to the tried and true single position or interrupt your flow to safely get to a new groove, why not pick up some creative moves to keep going without interruption?

These positions (which certainly include your go-tos as starting points) offer simple, strategic ways to get your grind on from one move to another without things getting weird. This way, you can spend more time between the sheets instead of untangling them from your attempted (read: unsuccessful) pretzel twists.

The main key, though, is to give every position a few minutes before switching to something different. Allow yourself to enjoy the perks of every move — whether it’s super pleasurable or just an adventurous or athletic feat — without psyching yourself out too much over what’s to come.

Experiment with position transitions and know that you aren’t going to be a pro right away. Just as a guy learns solid strategies for going down on a woman or she fine-tunes her riding technique, it takes practice to perfect the art of a sex flow.

Missionary to Pretzel

Let’s start with the simplest transition to get into the motion of moving from one position to the next.

Gliding from missionary to doggy style can get a bit clumsy (if a woman says she’s never worried about kicking her guy in the face while flopping over, she’s lying). Ease the transition by trying the pretzel position instead!

From missionary to pretzel, the guy will sit back toward his heels and pull the woman’s body back with him. She’ll have one leg between his and one outside. Her outside leg and torso will twist to rest on his opposite hip and he’ll hold it for support. (Her right leg will bend around his right side.)

This unique position gives you both the deeper penetration of doggy style while keeping your eye contact and intimacy. It’ll also leave both your hands free to roam along other feel-good spots.

Doggy to Flatiron

This transition may be the simplest of them all, but it transforms the sensations you’ll feel from one position to the next.

Doggy allows for deep penetration and some wild fun, but many women can’t handle the constant pressure on the cervix after a few minutes. When she feels herself hitting that threshold, slipping on down to flatiron position is the perfect way to keep things moving without ruining the moment. And for guys on the smaller side, flatiron position gives you a snug fit and helps you fill her up with every grind.

From doggy style position, the woman should lay flat on her stomach, placing a pillow underneath her hips to subtly lift them, and the guy should rest his body on top of hers. It’ll slow things down, but it’s definitely worth it.

Upstanding Citizen to Stand and Deliver

If the standing sex you see on your favorite rom-coms is on your bucket list, this is the perfect flow to introduce the acrobatic act to your repertoire. The first move might be a little challenging, but try it for a couple minutes before settling into the second position.

Hope he’s been doing his pushups because with upstanding citizen, the guy will need some upper body strength to make it work. To get going, he stands upright and she wraps her arms and legs around him. He’ll hold onto her booty for support, but it helps if she engages some core strength to control her own body a bit more.

When it becomes less like fun and more like a chore, move gracefully into the stand and deliver position. He’ll walk her over to the bed and — in an uber-romantic fashion — lay her down from the hips up on the edge. He’ll stay standing and hold her ankles as you keep going.

This position lets you both show off your bodies and he’ll have fun experimenting with moving your legs to different angles. Having them spread, together, over to the side or criss-crossed will feel different for you both, so get vocal about what feels extra good.

Cowgirl to Reverse Cowgirl

Now’s the time for the woman to take control of the action! Not only do these riding moves put on a sexy show for the guy, girl-on-top is the ideal position for her orgasm, too.

Since you know how cowgirl and reverse cowgirl positions are supposed to work (get expert-level advice here if you aren’t sure), you also know that the tricky part here is in the transition.

When you’re first ready to try trick riding, place your hands behind you and lean back on them while you’re on top. Straighten one leg and slowly swivel it over his body so you’re side-saddling him. Put your hands behind you one more time and bring your other leg around his bod. Now, you can get back to work.

During this little switch-a-roo, he should either be fully inside you or you should lift up completely — just as a precaution, especially for amateurs. What you don’t want to do is continue grinding while you’re maneuvering your body from front to rear-facing. An ill-timed thrust will land him in the ER with a fractured peen, so let’s just follow the rules here, okay?

The Hot Seat to Face Off

If it’s your anniversary or you’re into more intimate-style sex, these two positions are exactly what the love doctor ordered. Both moves keep your bodies closely connected to heat up the romance and heighten your senses. They’re also solid for G-spot stimulation, which is always a plus for the ladies.

Start with the hot seat by having the guy sit on the corner of the bed or a chair with his feet on the floor. She’ll turn away and back onto him, cozying up on his lap. She can either ride by pressing up with her feet or pushing off the chair arms, or she can grind and swirl her hips to her heart’s content. If you need an angle change, she can arch her back and push her booty back for a new, sexy feeling.

When it’s time for a change of scenery, she can mimic the cowgirl to reverse cowgirl action transition to sit front-facing on his lap. For flexible ladies, have him hold your booty while you spin and fling one leg over his head to face him. For those who weren’t gifted gymnasts, just stand up from the hot seat and seductively twirl your way around before nestling into his lap.

Either way, he’ll be impressed by your moves.

