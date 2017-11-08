For some couples, sex can quickly turn from an intimate experience to a dangerous one. A number of sex positions actually pose serious safety concerns that couples likely ought to know in order to avoid having to take a trip to see the doctor.

While chatting with the New York Post, sex expert Samantha Evans discussed the hazards of various positions and ways to avoid issues.

Keep scrolling to see the most dangerous sex positions and the risks associated with some of the most common ones.

Missionary

Risks for her: “There’s a danger of potential back pain for the woman if her back is not supported, and an uncomfortable entry angle can also be painful.”

Risks for him: “Risk of a broken penis from over-thrusting.”

Safety Tip: “Use pillows to raise her hips and support the back.”

Standing Straddle

Risks for her: “The biggest risk for the woman is being dropped if he loses balance.”

Risks for him: “A real chance of causing lower back strain, and pulled neck and arm muscles, plus a damaged manhood if it slips out.”

Safety Tip: “Make sure the man is strong enough to support his lover’s weight and she should lean against a wall or furniture for support.”

Doggy

Risks for her: “Fast thrusting may cause friction, leading to soreness. It can also put a strain on the woman’s back if he puts his full weight on her.”

Risks for him: “The man is also susceptible to injury if the action is too fast and his manhood slips out and hits her pubic area.”

Safety Tip: “Go slow and use a firm mattress.”

Cowgirl

Risks for her: “Beware of bouncing too hard as it can be painful for the woman.”

Risks for him: “There’s a risk of penis fracture if the woman puts her weight on the man’s exposed member.”

Safety Tip: “Take time and stay in control to prevent slippage.”

Wheelbarrow

Risks for her: “Beware of face-planting on the floor and also of experiencing lower back pain if the core is not properly engaged.”

Risks for him: “This athletic position could result in thigh and back strain.”

Safety Tip: “Place pillows down to soften a fall. The man can also lean on the wall for support.”

Kneeling

Risks for her: “There’s a risk of carpet burns and knee strain for both parties, plus lower back strain for the woman as her partner thrusts.”

Risks for him: “Penis slippage is the problem here — especially when the couple is mismatched in height. It can cause injury if it hits her pelvis or upper thighs.”

Safety Tip: “Use cushions under the knees and hold on to each other to get more support.”

Yogi

Risks for her: “Staying in this position for a long period can lead to strain on the lower back and neck and cramp in the calves.”

Risks for him: “He could suffer friction burns or sore knees.”

Safety Tip: “Support the back, neck and knees with pillows, or buy special sex furniture.”