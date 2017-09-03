This Is What Made a Sex Addict Finally Get Help

One woman shares her experience as a sex addict, the highs and lows, plus the scary event that forced her to get help.

The 29-year-old remains anonymous, but she tells Prevention she went through a rough breakup in 2011 with a guy she’d been seeing for two years—a guy she lost her virginity to. She coped with the heartbreak by meeting men on dating sites for casual hookups.

In describing her sexual prowess, the woman looked back on 2014 and remembers that “any night was date night.” She’d head out on a date with a stranger on Monday, have casual sex on Tuesday, reconnect with a guy from the weekend on Wednesday and hit up happy hour on Thursday. This ‘normal’ routine caused her number of sexual partners to skyrocket quickly; she thinks it’s now around 60.

At first, her friends made light of the weird stage she was going through. They joked that she only had one type of guy: “someone with a pulse.” After a while, she says they got curious about how she attracted so many men. When the shock faded, they asked her to stop talking about her sex life during hangouts and, after about a year, they suggested she see a therapist to hash out and break through her addiction.

“I think one of my tipping points was when my friend told me she didn’t want to share a drink with me at a bar because I made out with a stranger, and she didn’t want to get a disease,” she told Prevention.

Though therapy helped her understand her position and work through her issues, other serious scares helped put things into perspective.

“In 2015 I had a pregnancy scare, and realized there was a chance it could be one of three people, and I’d have no idea which. It’s not as much fun as Mamma Mia! makes it look,” she admits. “I know I have the tendency to brush things off with jokes, but when I came down with an STD, I got scared. Then, when I realized I couldn’t keep track of the names of all of my sexual partners, I knew I needed to make a change.”

Even with these plans of action in place, she says it was difficult to stop ‘searching’ for new partners everywhere she went. “I’d size up my prospects at the gym, in business meetings, on the train, at the supermarket, while jogging, literally everywhere. My brain just wouldn’t shut off,” she remembers. She says this time was distracting to her daily life and left her feeling tired.

During her road to recovery, one-on-one cognitive behavioral therapy helped the woman realize exactly why she needed to feel that high that accompanies sex with a stranger. “I was sexually assaulted when I was around 8 years old, and again in college. I think all the sex was my way of combating feeling weak and afraid,” she says.

Over time, the woman says she’s found healthier, more proactive ways to combat stress and sexual urges. She’s worked to replace sex with running, gets dressed up to please herself and seeks out men less often. She says she’s also taking hormonal birth control to tone down her libido.

Though she’s single and over one month sex-free, she says sex addiction has been a serious issue in her life, even if others don’t understand or even acknowledge it exists.

“I think the problem with sex addiction is that everyone just assumes having a lot of sex is awesome and there’s no risk of damage (as long as you use protection). For women, it’s even sometimes seen as a benefit because she’s “more fun” and always ready to go. But my sex addiction has been a serious life obstacle,” she shares.

