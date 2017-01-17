Justin Bieber Catfish Arrested for Extorting Nude Photos from 9-Year-Old Girl

(Photo: Twitter / @biebersgilinsky)

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for soliciting nude photos from a young girl while posing as Justin Bieber, police said today.

Bryan Asrary, 24, was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts after the Los Angeles county sheriff’s office served a search warrant on his home with help from Massachusetts State Police.

Detectives from the L.A. sheriff’s office launched an investigation into Asrary in November after an 11-year-old girl and her family came forward.

The victim told detectives that in 2014, when she was 9, she was extorted for sexually explicit photos by someone she believed to be Justin Bieber.

She told detectives that while she was viewing the official Instagram profile of Bieber, she received a direct message from another Instagram user who said he knew Bieber and offered to arrange a text meeting with the victim.

“Excited at the proposition to text with Justin Bieber, the young victim accepted the offer and was directed to set up an account on the social media site, KIK,” the department said in a press release.

The girl began communicating with someone she believed to be Bieber on KIK. Asrary, posing as Bieber, began demanding nude photos of the girl and threatened harm if she didn’t cooperate, authorities said.

The victim cooperated and sent nude selfies and video as Asrary demanded. After sending the pictures, the girl deleted the texts and kept the incident a secret.

Two years later in 2016, Asrary contacted the victim twice, threatening to publish and broadcast her nude photos if she didn’t send more. That’s when the victim told her mother what happened and went to the police.

Detectives served several search warrants for information from social media sites and were able to identify the suspect as Asrary, of Revere, according to the department.

The department also said that not only did Asrary confess to extorting sexual photo and videos from the victim, but he also implicated himself in several other similar crimes against other young girls across the country.

Asrary was arrested by state troopers on suspicion of possessing child pornography. Police said they found the images on Asrary’s cellphone and computer. His bail was set at $20,000.

In addition to the local charges he was arrested on in Massachusetts, Asrary will also face charges in California of extortion, manufacturing child pornography and communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex act.

Kids.gov shares tips on keeping your children safe as they learn to use the internet, as does the FBI’s website and the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

